  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 12 16:47

    Cambodia inaugurates $37.5-mln additional container terminal at kingdom's largest port

    Cambodia on Thursday inaugurated a 37.5-million-U.S. dollar additional container terminal at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS) here after a 17-month construction, according to Xinhua.

    Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the PAS, which is the kingdom's sole international and commercial deep seaport, has played a crucial role in supporting Cambodia's socio-economic development.

    He said the additional container terminal with a length of 253 meters is capable of handling about 450,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

    Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea said with the additional container terminal, the state-owned PAS is now capable of handling 1 million TEUs per year.

    Ponea said the kingdom's largest shipping facility recorded a gross revenue of 66 million U.S. dollars in the first seven months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 26 percent.

    The port handled around 5.7 million tons of containerized cargoes during the January-July period this year, up 26.5 percent year-on-year, he added.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 12

18:04 Guangzhou Shipbuilding starts construction of the first LNG dual-fuel LRII tanker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
17:39 Norwegian Prime Minister attends naming ceremony of world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier
17:21 China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding enters into a joint venture agreement with Japanese Tsuneishi Holdings to acquire a 34% stake in Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding
16:47 Cambodia inaugurates $37.5-mln additional container terminal at kingdom's largest port
15:24 European gas rises as supply risks mount on Ukraine, hurricane - Bloomberg
14:46 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 9-15 – MABUX
14:43 Fleet Solid Support vessels for UK Ministry of Defence to be powered by MAN propulsion package
14:23 3 international banks in talks to establish offshore operations in Colombo Port City
13:41 CLIA releases its annual Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report
13:08 Yang Ming announces 2025 East-West service via Cape of Good Hope
12:46 Port of Sines saw the highest annual growth among the 15 largest EU container ports in the first half of 2024
12:24 OCI Global announces repurchase of OCI Methanol Minorities
10:32 Adani Ports signs concession agreement for multipurpose terminal at Deendayal Port
10:10 German lawmakers approve rescue of Meyer Werft shipbuilder, say the German parliament
09:50 Lloyd's Register commissioned research reveals the rapid rise of AI in maritime

2024 September 11

18:00 Van Oord's new cable-laying vessel Calypso to start laying cables on its very first project
17:40 Maersk Tankers is set to launch a new pool for chemical carriers on 1 October
17:15 bp selects ABS Class and service support for high tech Kaskida Project
16:47 Consortium selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind power technology development project
16:04 AD Ports Group Awards ZPMC Cranes Contracts for Terminal Projects in Africa
15:24 MOL announces the naming ceremony for 2 newbuilding LNG carriers to serve QatarEnergy
14:52 GTT awarded tank design for eight new LNG carriers
14:12 Folk Maritime launches new liner service connecting Red Sea ports and Indian subcontinent
13:42 Panama ports container volume up 18.5% in January-July 2024
13:21 Leonhardt & Blumberg orders four methanol-ready MR tankers
12:41 Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port sees 53 pct surge in vessel arrivals in first 8 months of 2024
12:11 Maritime freight transport market to reach $552.1 bln by 2033
11:35 OceanScore calculates €175m potential costs for Greek shipping with FuelEU Maritime
11:07 Shanghai Dahua Shipping sends first vessel via Arctic Route
10:51 Chinese gas imports up 12% in January-August
10:33 ADNOC signs agreement with IndianOil for Ruwais LNG Project
09:56 COSCO SHIPPING approves the construction of two 175,000 m³ LNG carriers

2024 September 10

18:00 GEOCEAN supports the installation of the IQuay ready-to use solution for importing LNG to Wilhelmshaven
17:34 Imam Khomeini port volumes up 14% the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year
17:09 Sinopec's first LNG terminal in Guangdong Province starts operation
16:42 ZIM announces new operational cooperation with MSC covering the Transpacific trade
16:12 AIDA Cruises bunkers its AIDAprima cruise ship for the first time using 100% renewable bio marine fuel
15:43 ECT makes an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power for shore power facilities
14:40 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
14:20 Finnlines presents new direct shipping service from Finland to Sheerness, UK, with additional links to Belgium and Spain
13:59 QatarEnergy inaugurates conventional-size LNG vessel “Rex Tillerson”
13:23 Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announce two ocean network options with equal industry leading schedule reliability
12:43 HMM plans to invest KRW 23.5 trillion to sustainable growth
12:11 Drydocks World signs deal for the Largest Floating Sheerleg Crane in the Middle East and Africa
11:56 Lloyd’s Register partners on fuel cell and CCS study to support emissions reduction
11:15 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier NEREUS HIGHWAY
10:44 MSC unveils future standalone East/West network
10:05 Jumbo Offshore completes TP T&I scope at Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

2024 September 9

18:00 Shearwater awarded 4D seismic project for Ghana’s Jubilee Field
17:47 DNV celebrated advances in ship autonomy at this year's SMM Trade Fair
17:08 QatarEnergy to build 6 new QC-Max LNG vessels at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard
16:45 GTT to equip 10 LNG-fuelled container ships with GTT’s Recycool reliquefaction system in collaboration with Nikkiso
16:25 Methanex Corporation signs agreement to acquire OCI Global’s International methanol business for $2.05 bln
15:46 Vantage Drilling sells all equity in Rig Finance to ADES
15:24 Navig8 takes delivery of third MR newbuild vessel from New Times Shipbuilding
14:58 Yang Ming, HMM, and ONE confirm alliance partnership under “Premier Alliance”
14:23 DNV awards Norsepower Rotor Sails certification for EX-version in hazardous environments
13:37 ONE announces East - West services effective from February 2025
13:22 Cruise ship tourists face €20 tax to visit Santorini and Mykonos
12:43 Grimaldi announces new connections from China to Nigeria and the Persian Gulf
12:20 SBM Offshore signs two Share Purchase Agreements with MISC Berhad for FPSO in Brazil and Malaysia
11:42 LPG dual-fuel VLGC for Astomos named “Liberty Pathfinder”
11:10 Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard delivers the fourth batch of four ships for COSCO's "Belt and Road" project
10:51 Grimaldi to order 9 ro-ro vessels in China
10:31 Three vehicle manufacturers sign up for UECC's Sail for Change sustainability program

2024 September 8

15:48 BW LNG announces 10-year charter with NEPCO to enhance Jordan’s energy security
15:06 Oldenndorff and UoS to create a new research centre for sustainable shipping
14:02 Wilhelmsen introduces tank and hold cleaning unit for maritime industry
12:34 Finnish bio-LNG production begins first in the Baltic Sea Region
11:13 Titan completes its first SIMOPS bunkering in Ghent, Belgium