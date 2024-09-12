2024 September 12 16:47

Cambodia inaugurates $37.5-mln additional container terminal at kingdom's largest port

Cambodia on Thursday inaugurated a 37.5-million-U.S. dollar additional container terminal at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS) here after a 17-month construction, according to Xinhua.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the PAS, which is the kingdom's sole international and commercial deep seaport, has played a crucial role in supporting Cambodia's socio-economic development.

He said the additional container terminal with a length of 253 meters is capable of handling about 450,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea said with the additional container terminal, the state-owned PAS is now capable of handling 1 million TEUs per year.

Ponea said the kingdom's largest shipping facility recorded a gross revenue of 66 million U.S. dollars in the first seven months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 26 percent.

The port handled around 5.7 million tons of containerized cargoes during the January-July period this year, up 26.5 percent year-on-year, he added.