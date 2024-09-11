2024 September 11 15:24

MOL announces the naming ceremony for 2 newbuilding LNG carriers to serve QatarEnergy

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that on September 10, the naming ceremony of the new LNG carriers REX TILLERSON and UMM GHUWAILINA-the first and second vessels, respectively, built and chartered as part of QatarEnergy's historic LNG fleet expansion program, was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. shipyard in China.



Main dimensions LOA: 299.0m; Breadth: 46.4m; Draft: 12.5m

Tank type 174,000m3 membrane

Main engine X-DF 2.1 iCER Diesel

Shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua

Ship management company MOL LNG Ship Management Pte. Ltd.

In the "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan launched in March 2023, the MOL Group is pursuing business portfolio reforms to ensure profitability even during shipping recessions by increasing the weight of non-shipping businesses and expanding stable revenue businesses, and the expansion of the LNG carrier fleet, including this project, is part of that initiative.