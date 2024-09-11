2024 September 11 13:21

Leonhardt & Blumberg orders four methanol-ready MR tankers

Germany's Leonhardt & Blumberg has ordered four MR tankers fitted with open-loop scrubbers and suitable for conversion to run on methanol, according to Ship & Bunker.

The four 49,500 DWT methanol dual-fuel-ready ships will be built by Guangzhou Shipyard International in China, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The ships are due for delivery from January 2027.



Their design features allow them to transport cargo with less carbon emission, making them more environmentally friendly than standard vessels, and the vessels will comply with Tier III and EEDI Phase 3 standards.