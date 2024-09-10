2024 September 10 15:43

ECT makes an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power for shore power facilities

The container terminals of Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) will be equipped with shore power facilities in the coming years, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

ECT has made an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power (RSP), a partnership between Eneco and Port of Rotterdam, to achieve this. The first vessels are expected to be connected to the shore power facilities by 2028. Once the facilities are fully operational at both terminals in 2030, around 5,000 sea-going vessels can be connected to shore power annually.

This will reduce the port’s CO2 emissions by around 35,000 tonnes a year.

RSP will construct and operate the shore power facilities, while ECT and Port of Rotterdam Authority will be responsible for the civil integration of the facilities at the quay and terminal site. The projects are part of the largest shore power projects in Europe, which jointly comprise around five kilometres of quay.

Rotterdam port’s ambition is to be climate neutral by 2050, while remaining vital and competitive. Furthermore, Rotterdam port hereby meets European guidelines that are part of the European Green Deal.