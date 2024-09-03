2024 September 3 15:19

AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping, celebrated the christening of its second plug-in hybrid vessel, Stellamar, in Ystad on 30 August.



Stellamar is a state-of-the-art vessel that produces up to 50% less CO2 emissions compared to the previous generation of vessels, achieved through innovative features such as shore power connectivity, substantial battery installation, and enhanced cargo intake. These advancements not only contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions but also ensure quieter and cleaner operations while in port.

It is designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products, such as steel, forest products, fertilisers and project cargoes. The vessel has a long unobstructed deck, which allows loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than the current vessels in the fleet.

The fleet expansion continues with Ecomar, the third vessel in the series, currently en route from India to Europe, and Aquamar, the fourth, nearing completion at the shipyard. The production of the tenth vessel, Astramar, commenced in July with the steel-cutting ceremony.



ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping’s competitive edge is based on its ability to responsibly secure product and raw material transportation for industries and energy production all year around, even in difficult weather conditions. The shipping company loads and unloads large ocean liners at sea as a special service. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business for over 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. The combined fleet of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping consists of over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.

AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. AtoB@C Shipping was founded in 2000 and has been part of ESL Shipping since 2018. Together the group has over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.