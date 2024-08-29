2024 August 29 09:40

Hengtong Group takes delivery of the 1600T Wind Power Installation Platform

Recently, the delivery ceremony of the 1600T mobile wind power installation platform “Hengtong Haiyue” was held at the Nantong Branch of Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. in Tongzhou Bay, according to China Classification Society's release.



“HENG TONG HAI YUE” is a new generation of large-scale wind power construction facility built by Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. for Hengtong Group. The mobile platform is equipped with a 1600T leg encircling full-circle slewing crane, as well as a 4,000m2 super large deck with a variable load of over 8,500T. It is also equipped with four truss pile legs and an automatic lifting system, a fully electric propulsion system, a DP2 positioning system, etc. that can operate at a water depth of up to 70m. It has the installation capacity of offshore wind turbines with a maximum power of 20MW per unit, and multiple equipment system advantages including green energy saving, advanced equipment, higher operating efficiency, higher safety performance, etc. The mobile platform operates in the deep sea wind farms in major sea areas, and is a major offshore special equipment and operation technology platform for the domestic offshore wind power industry to expand the global offshore wind market.



During the construction process of this mobile platform, CCS Marine Engineering Technology Center has provided the full-process drawing review and technical support services.