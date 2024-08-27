2024 August 27 12:26

Robert Allan delivers first Z-Tech tug to PSA Marine

Robert Allan Ltd. announced that the PSA Gemini, a Z-Tech 6000, has been successfully delivered to PSA Marine by Cheoy Lee Shipyards of Hong Kong for operations in Singapore. The PSA Gemini is the first tug built to the new Robert Allan Ltd. Z-Tech 6000 design, according to the company's release. This design reflects lessons learned from PSA Marine’s 20 years of operations with the Z-Tech design to improve operations, habitability, and reduce maintenance. To date, 16 vessels are on order to this design for operations in Singapore, Panama, Thailand, and Peru.

Key particulars of the PSA Gemini are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 30.0 m

Beam, moulded: 12.0 m

Depth, least moulded: 5.19 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.2 m

Complement: 10 crew

Main tank capacities are:

Fuel oil: 130 m3

Potable water: 35 m3

The PSA Gemini was designed and constructed to the following ABS Notation:

✠ A1, Ⓔ, Towing Vessel, BP (60MT), ✠ ABCU, UWILD, ✠ AMS

Equipped with Niigata 6L28HX medium speed engines rated at 1654 kW, driving 2.3 m Niigata ZP-31B Z-drives, the vessel achieved a bollard pull of 64.6 tonnes and a top speed of 12.6 knots on trials.

MLC compliant accommodations have been provided for a crew of ten.

The vessel is equipped with a towing winch on the forward working deck, with a deck crane and dual anchor windlasses aft. The winch and windlasses have been provided by Ibercisa of Spain, with Palfinger of Austria supplying the deck crane.

The bulwarks and fendering have been specifically tailored to PSA Marine’s operations with considerations for towline and fender wear while assisting a vessel ranging from containerships to low freeboard barges. The bow fendering consists of an upper course of strapless cylindrical fender, and a lower course of W-fender underneath. Shear line fendering consists of square fendering around the vessel with a smaller diameter cylindrical fender at the stern.

Providing a versatile base platform, alternative variants of the Z-Tech 6000 have been configured to suit operations worldwide with varied deck equipment, crew complement, bollard pull, and fire-fighting capabilities.