2024 August 23 12:00

Port of Lisbon posts H1 results

The Port of Lisbon Administration (APL) recorded an increase in the total movement of goods in the first half of 2024 with a volume of 5.507 million tons, which corresponds to a year-on-year growth of 0.20%, according to APL's release.

The biggest highlight is the 16% increase in general cargo, which moved 2.505 million tons, driven by the increase in containerized cargo, which was 12% in TEU and 16% in tonnage, with a value of 2.393 million tons. Likewise, the growth seen in the number of freight ships stands out, with an increase of 13.5%, corresponding to 939 calls, 112 more than in 2023.

The Alcântara Container Terminal (Yilport Liscont) recorded an increase of 40% in tonnage handled and 35% in TEU.

This recovery comes from the increased connectivity of this terminal, which gained a greater number of stops with direct services to the United States, through the TEX service operated by Hapag Lloyd, and to South America, with the LUX/ESE2/EEX service operated with a partnership between ONE, Cosco and OOCL, also increasing volumes on feeder ships.

The performance of the Lisbon Multipurpose Terminal also stands out, with a growth of 12% in tonnage handled and 10% in TEU, compared to the first half of 2023.

With regard to Solid Bulk, 2.259 million tons were handled in the first six months of 2024, which corresponds to a decrease of 13% compared to 2023

In Liquid Bulk, 742 thousand tons handled in the Port of Lisbon during the first six months of 2024.