2024 August 23 10:23

ZPMC expands into heavy lift vessel construction

Chinese port machinery industry player Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) is entering into heavy lift vessel newbuild market with an order from Chipolbrok, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The order by two plus two 38,000d wt multi-purpose heavy lift vessel from Chipolbrok marks the debut of Zhenhua Heavy Industries in heavy lift vessel construction market.

Chipolbrok currently runs a fleet of over 30 heavy lift vessels having an overall capacity exceeding 1m dwt.



These newbuildings will be equipped with three 250 tons cranes, with a combined lifting capacity of 500 tons, as well as two extra-long cargo holds with a maximum length of 76.8 metres. The open deck will enable the vessels to load and transport large-size machinery, equipment and project cargos.

Zhenhua operates six production bases across China with over 20 vessels capable of delivering entire products to ports worldwide. It is the world's largest supplier of port equipment and automated terminal system solutions.