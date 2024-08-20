2024 August 20 12:41

Khazaen Dry Port and DHL partner to empower businesses through LCL solutions

Khazaen Dry Port (KDP), Oman's premier dry port and part of Asyad Group, and DHL Global Forwarding, the world's leading international freight specialist, recently joined forces in a strategic collaboration to provide Less-than-Container Load (LCL) consolidation services. The partnership agreement encompasses container handling, unstuffing, and warehousing of goods at the KDP Container Freight Station, according to Asyad's release.

The collaboration is expected to yield significant benefits for both organizations and their customers. For KDP, this partnership reinforces its position as a key logistics hub, attracting more businesses and investments to the region. DHL, in turn, gains access to a world-class facility and a host of expertise, enabling it to better serve its customers in Oman and the region.



By leveraging KDP's state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location, combined with DHL's vast global network and expertise, the partnership offers a seamless, end-to-end LCL solution that simplifies international trade for SMEs, entrepreneurs and individual customers. This integrated approach streamlines processes, reduces costs, and accelerates transit times, while providing enhanced visibility and security.



