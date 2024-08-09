2024 August 9 16:27

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship

Saudi Arabia's maritime sector is experiencing significant expansion, highlighted by the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam achieving a milestone in container handling, according to India Shipping News.

The port recently set a new record by managing 20,645 standard containers on a single vessel, the Cosco Shipping Aquarius 036E. This achievement underscores the port's crucial role in supporting trade movement and the logistics sector.

Ongoing infrastructure improvements at King Abdulaziz Port include the recent addition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes, as part of a development plan backed by SR7 billion ($1.86 billion) in investment from commercial support contracts with Saudi Global Ports Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund. A landmark contract with the Chinese company SANY will see the supply of 80 electric trucks to the port, marking the largest single contract for such vehicles ever signed by the Chinese firm. These enhancements aim to boost the port's competitive edge and confirm its international status in maritime transport and logistics.

King Abdulaziz Port, equipped with advanced facilities, has also reached notable container handling records, including 292,612 standard containers in May.

In March, Mawani announced a new shipping service connecting Dammam to East Asia, linking the port to Shanghai, Xiamen, Dachan Bay, and Qingdao in China, as well as Busan in South Korea, Klang in Malaysia, Sohar in Oman, and Khor Fakkan in the UAE.