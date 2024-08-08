2024 August 8 18:00

Shanghai port adds capacity with new automated terminal

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) has launched the first phase of Luojing terminal with five berths, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The first phase of what is described as one most advanced automated container terminals in China adds a design capacity of 2.6 million teu annual throughput to the world’s largest container port.

Construction started in December 2022, and the terminal at Luojing port currently has one 100,000 tonnes-class container berth and four 10,000 tonnes-class container berths.



The automated container terminal at Luojing has been built on the site of old coal and ore terminals, which ceased operation in 2017 and 2019 due to the high pollution they caused, providing low added value to the business.



Meanwhile, the second phase project of Luojing container port also kicked off to further enhance the port’s position as a shipping hub.

Shanghai port handled 49 million teu in 2023.