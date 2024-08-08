2024 August 8 11:12

Pilbara Ports posts record for fifth consecutive year

The Pilbara region has achieved a remarkable milestone, with a record 758.3 million tonnes of exports passing through its ports in the 2023-24 financial year, according to the company's release.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking throughput for Pilbara Ports.

The Port of Port Hedland contributed significantly to this achievement with a throughput of 573.6 million tonnes, solidifying its status as one of Australia’s most valuable ports.

The commodities exported through Pilbara Ports in 2023-24 were valued at an estimated $173.2 billion, highlighting the significance of the region to the nation’s economy and to the global supply chain.

Commonwealth and State Government investment in major projects, such as Lumsden Point in the Port of Port Hedland and the Dampier Cargo Wharf in the Port of Dampier, are driving demand for regional jobs in the Pilbara, with 74 per cent of Pilbara Ports contract spend remaining within Western Australia and almost 45 per cent invested in Pilbara-based businesses.

Pilbara Ports play a crucial role in facilitating Australia’s iron ore trade, handling approximately 80 per cent of the national trade and 43 per cent of the global trade.

Salt exports through the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier totalled 7.1 million tonnes in 2023-24, accounting for about 51 per cent of Australian salt production.

The strong financial result was achieved with more than 7,700 safe vessel visits, equating to an average of 21 vessel visits each day across four operational ports.



