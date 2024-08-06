2024 August 6 17:30

Meyer Werft floats out LNG-powered cruise ship Disney Treasure

German shipyard Meyer Werft has floated out Disney Treasure, the second LNG-powered cruise ship it is building for US-based Disney Cruise Line, according to Offshore Energy.



Meyer Werft delivered its sister ship, Disney Wish, to Disney Cruise Line in 2022, and the delivery of the third ship, Disney Destiny, is planned for 2025.

In related news, in July 2024, Oriental Land Company (OLC), a Japanese leisure and tourism company, commissioned Meyer Werft to build a Disney Wish-class cruise ship for the Japanese market.

The newbuild is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, and OLC, which operates the Disney theme parks in Japan, is expected to commence operation of the ship by early 2029.