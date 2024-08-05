2024 August 5 11:46

Jawaharlal Nehru Port handles highest monthly container traffic of 603,219 TEUs in July 2024

In July 2024, JNPA handled 603,219 TEUs, marking the highest monthly container throughput ever recorded at the port, surpassing the previous record of 594,793 TEUs set in March 2024, according to JNPA's release.

This achievement represents a remarkable month-on-month (MoM) growth of 16.39%.

JNPA handled 7.54 million tonnes of total cargo & 603,219 TEUs of containers in July 2024 which is higher by 9.09% & 16.39% respectively as compared to traffic in July 2023.

During July 2024, JNPA handled 530 container rakes and 84,494 TEUs as compared to 511 rakes and 83,426 TEUs during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

JNPA handled 29.53 million tonnes of total cargo & 2,291,366 TEUs of containers from Apr-2024 to Jul-2024 which is higher by 5.82% & 12.07% respectively as compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

From April 2024 to July 2024, JNPA handled 2,064 container rakes and 327,803 TEUs as compared to 2,041 rakes and 325,593 TEUs during the corresponding period in previous financial year.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is one of the premier container-handling ports in India. Since its inception on May 26, 1989, JNPA has transformed from a bulk cargo terminal into the premier container port in the country. Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals - NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT. The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo. A Liquid Cargo Terminal present at the JNPA Port is managed by the BPCL-IOCL consortium. Additionally, the newly constructed coastal berth links other Indian ports and facilitates enhancing the traffic of coastal containers. Nestled across 277 hectares of land, JNPA also operates a meticulously designed multi-product SEZ, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, to boost export-oriented industries in India. JNPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft, greenfield port at Vadhvan, in Maharashtra. It is poised to be among the top 10 ports globally and will be 100% green port since its inception.