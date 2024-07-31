2024 July 31 11:34

Hoa Phat provides containers for Hapag-Lloyd Shipping Line

On July 29, 2024, Hoa Phat signed a contract to supply 2,000 20DC containers to Hapag-Lloyd, the largest container shipping company in Germany and one of the Top 5 container shipping companies in the world, according to the company's release.

The shipment of newly-built containers for Hapag-Lloyd has a maximum load of 32,500 kg, the doors are equipped with anti-theft hinges and special positioning devices.

Since the new container factory came into operation, Hapag-Lloyd has organized many visits and exchanges with Hoa Phat, including inspections and tests to ensure that the containers meet the set standards. The container shell is manufactured at Hoa Phat container factory in Phu My II Expanded Industrial Park, Phu My town, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province.

Hoa Phat's containers are designed and manufactured according to international standards, fully meeting the technical requirements in transporting goods across continents. The whole process from raw material input, production to product acceptance is strictly controlled by an advanced, highly automated quality management system.

With long-term experience in industrial production, Hoa Phat aims to optimize production management, expand the market to soon reach product design capacity, take advantage of opportunities from the logistics market. It is expected that the Group will study and invest in phase 2 at an appropriate time to reach a total capacity of 500,000 TEU/year.



With a fleet of 264 modern container ships and a total shipping capacity of 2 million TEUs, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading shipping companies. The company has approximately 13,500 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEUs, including one of the largest and most modern refrigerated container fleets. The company offers 113 ocean freight services worldwide, ensuring fast and reliable connections between more than 600 global ports. In the infrastructure and port sector, Hapag-Lloyd has shares in 20 ports in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. The company's approximately 2,600 employees work in port-related fields and provide ancillary logistics services at strategic locations.