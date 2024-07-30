2024 July 30 16:57

LNG sales at the Port of Rotterdam up 12.9% in Q2 2024

Sales of fossil-based LNG continue to climb at the Port of Rotterdam. A total of 242,931 cubic metres (cbm) was sold in Q2 2024 – the highest quarterly total on record, according to Bunkerspot.

Last quarter’s total marked a 12.9% increase on the previous record of 215,247 cbm which was set in Q1 2024.

Fossil-based marine fuel sales volume (2,220,964 tonnes) was 9.7% down on the 2,460,117 tonnes recorded in Q2 2023, although last quarter’s total marked a 3% increase on the 2,155,877 tonnes that was sold in Q1 2024.

For the second successive quarter, sales of high sulphur fuel oil (825,125 tonnes) surpassed very low sulphur fuel oil sales (747,300 tonnes) at the European bunker hub.

Elsewhere, sales of ultra-low sulphur fuel oil (169,953 tonnes) saw year-on-year (y-o-y) and quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) drop offs. Marine gasoil sales (260,839 tonnes) rose y-o-y but fell q-o-q. Sales of marine diesel oil (108,428 tonnes) decreased y-o-y and q-o-q.

There were no sales of fossil-based methanol in Q2 2024.

For the first six months of the year, a total of 4,376,841 tonnes of fossil-based marine fuel was sold in the Port of Rotterdam, 12.2% down on the 4,982,389 tonnes recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

Sales of bio-blended bunker fuel (236,034 tonnes) in Q2 increased y-o-y but slipped q-o-q.

The 158,911 tonnes of bio-blended VLSFO sales was the lowest quarterly total since Q3 2023.

The 34,276 tonnes of bio-blended ULSFO sales was the highest quarterly total ever recorded at the Port of Rotterdam while the 33,371 tonnes of bio-blended HSFO sales was the second-highest total on record behind the 42,761 tonnes that was registered in Q1 2024.

Elsewhere, sales of bio-blended marine gasoil (4,351 tonnes) fell y-o-y and q-o-q. Marine diesel oil sales (3,184 tonnes) rose y-o-y but fell q-o-q.

Some 2,200 cbm of bio-blended LNG was sold in the Port of Rotterdam in Q2. This was only the second quarter to register such sales after the 531 cbm that was sold in Q3 2023.

Meanwhile, the 950 tonnes of bio methanol recorded in Q2 means that the Port of Rotterdam has already overtaken the 750 tonnes that was registered for the whole of 2023.

For the first six months of the year, nearly half a million (498,669) tonnes of bio-blended marine fuel was sold in the Port of Rotterdam – 48.8% up on the 335,030 tonnes that was sold in the same period in 2023.

Fossil-based and bio-based bunker fuel sales combined for the first six months of the year reached 4,875,510 tonnes – 8.3% down on the 5,317,419 tonnes that was sold in the corresponding period in 2023.