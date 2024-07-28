2024 July 28 15:47

ICG maintained operations on MV Maersk Frankfurt amid extreme weather conditions

In a continued effort to ensure the safety of the MV Maersk



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) says it has maintained sustained operations for the sixth consecutive day despite challenging weather conditions. The ICG ships are actively tackling sporadic fires in smouldering containers onboard the vessel. An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from the ICG has effectively

airdropped 200 Kgs of Dry Chemical Powder directly onto the seat of the fire to combat the flames.



The firefighting efforts are being progressively augmented by the ship owners, demonstrating a coordinated response to the situation. The operations are focused on mitigating the environmental impact and ensuring maritime safety.



The ICG remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the MV Maersk Frankfurt and its surroundings. The operations are also focused on mitigating any potential environmental impact and maintaining maritime safety.



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. It was started on 1 February 1977 and formally established on 18 August 1978 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.