2024 July 28 11:23

Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI for shipping from Latin America to North America, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean

A General Rate Increase (GRI) from Latin America East East Coast ports to North America, Central America and Caribbean for cargo transported in Dry and Reefer containers is coming up. This GRI is applicable to all containers from September 1, 2024, and is valid until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd said.



The details for this increase are listed below:



USD 1,500 per container

The geographical scope for this increase is explained below:



From Latin America East Coast ports: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay

To North America: US, Canada, Mexico

To Central America and Caribbean