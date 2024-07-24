2024 July 24 10:23

Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS

Australian Energy Producers Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch welcomed Resources Minister Madeleine King’s announcement of three years’ worth of acreage releases, which is critical to maintaining the pipeline of gas supply projects needed to ensure Australia’s long-term energy security, according to Australian Energy Producers's release.

“The Future Gas Strategy made clear that natural gas will remain a critical part of Australia’s energy and net zero transformation, to 2050 and beyond,” Ms McCulloch said.

“Exploration is an essential part of this – as the first step in delivering the natural gas Australia needs to power industry, back up renewables and fast-track the phase out of coal.”

“With oil and gas exploration at an all-time low across Australia, industry needs policy certainty and regulatory stability to invest in the next generation of gas supply to meet the significant demand for gas that Australia and our region will need.”

“Australia is facing structural gas shortfalls from 2027 and the outlook will only worsen in the years to follow if we do not have a steady pipeline of new gas projects,” she said.

“It has been two years since the last petroleum acreage release in what used to be an annual process. Australia has abundant gas resources but needs the political will to restore investment confidence and ensure timely approvals for much-needed new gas supply.”

Ms McCulloch said the awarding of offshore acreage for CCS was crucial to the net zero ambitions of Australia and the region.

“CCS has a critical role to play in the decarbonisation of Australia’s economy, and Australia is ideally placed to become a leader in our region,” she said.