2024 July 22 12:35

Ro-Pax vessel collides with 7 cargo boats in Dhubri, India

A Ro-Pax vessel, MV Bob Khathing, collided with several cargo-laden ferries at Jogomaya Ghat in Dhubri, Assam, on July 22 morning. The accident resulted in two severe injuries and the capsizing of one ferry, according to India Today Group.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am when the vessel, operated by the Indian Water Transport Authority, was en route from Fakirganj to Dhubri Jogomaya Ghat. According to Mohibul Sheikh, a sailor aboard MV Bob Khathing, a mechanical malfunction caused the ship's hydraulic brake to lock unexpectedly.

Sheikh reported that he immediately neutralised the gearbox, but the river's strong current pushed the vessel backwards, causing it to strike six to seven cargo boats and a passenger ferry. The collision inflicted significant damage to the lower sections of the cargo boats.

The two injured individuals were promptly taken to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for treatment. Local authorities are investigating the incident to determine the full extent of the damage and any potential safety violations.