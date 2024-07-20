2024 July 20 16:11

First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama

The ship is designed to carry 22 heavy vehicles or 125 cars and 400 people



The first hybrid technology passenger-car ferry was launched at the Kanellos Shipyards in Perama, on behalf of the Italian company Blu Ferries. It is the “Sikania II Hybrid” which is 100 meters long, carries the Cypriot flag and belongs to the RINA class, Naftemporiki reported.



The ship has Hybrid propulsion with batteries and photovoltaics and has the possibility of zero exhaust gas emissions when it is in the port. The ship has combined propulsion from diesel engines and electric motors.



C.T.E Perdikaris Engineering Architectural & Technical Services office is responsible for the design and shipbuilding supervision of the ship.



The cost of building the ship reached 26 million euros. It is approximately 105 meters long and has a total capacity of 4,100 GT. It is designed to carry 22 heavy vehicles or 125 cars and 400 people. The real innovation of this ship lies in the use of green technologies. The ship is equipped with four Z-drive azimuth thrusters, each directly coupled to a 1000kW diesel engine and a 350kW electric motor. The electric motors are connected to NMC batteries with an energy storage capacity of 1MWh.



The vessel is energy independent, having an advanced energy management system. During the journey, the batteries can be charged via the electric motors acting as shaft generators. The stored energy is used for hybrid propulsion, combining diesel engines and electric motors to power the azimuth thrusters. When approaching the port, the vessel operates on fully electric propulsion for zero emissions during all manoeuvres, loading and unloading. In addition, solar panels mounted on the ship provide 25 kW of energy, powering all the ship’s accommodation services.