2024 July 19 12:11

Sempra Infrastructure announces EPC contract with Bechtel for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced that Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 and Bechtel Energy (Bechtel) have signed a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project under development in Port Arthur, Texas.



As part of the EPC contract, Bechtel will perform the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing and operator training activities for the project. The scope of the agreement also includes the ability to conduct pre-final investment decision work to better assure project cost and schedule certainty.

The proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is competitively positioned and is under active marketing and development. The project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in September 2023 and is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which would increase the total liquefaction capacity of the facility from approximately 13 Mtpa to up to 26 Mtpa.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and consists of trains 1 and 2, as well as two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities. Construction of the project continues to progress, and the expected commercial operation dates for train 1 and train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building and operating low carbon solutions, energy networks, and LNG infrastructure that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future.