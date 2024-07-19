  The version for the print
  2024 July 19 10:19

    Port Houston approved for cold treatment

    Port Houston announced its approval by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to handle cold treatment cargo. This approval enables Port Houston to receive and manage shipments that complete the prescribed cold treatment process while in transit on the water, significantly enhancing the Port’s operational capabilities and service offerings. 

    Cold treatment is a critical process used to mitigate the risk of pests in fresh produce. By maintaining specific temperatures for a designated period, cold treatment ensures that fruits and vegetables are safe for import without introducing harmful pests into the United States. 

    With this authorization, Port Houston can now accept a wider range of perishable products, including citrus fruits, grapes, and other high-value produce that requires precise temperature controls during transportation. 

    Port Houston has owned and operated the eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two container terminals. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the US’s largest port for waterborne tonnage.

  RSS

