2024 July 18 17:06

Rem Offshore and VARD sign contract for CSOV

Rem Offshore has signed a contract for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art CSOV (Commissioning Service Operation Vessel) with VARD, according to the company's release.

This is the third CSOV VARD delivers to REM Offshore. The first two, REM Power and REM Wind, were delivered in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The CSOV is tailored to provide services during the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms worldwide. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, is a highly versatile platform for all support operations for offshore wind farms, focusing on onboard logistics, safety, comfort, and superior functionality.

The vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for highly flexible and fuel-efficient operation.

Substantial volumes in the vessel are set aside for future upgrades or conversion to zero emission energy sources.



The vessel has innovative equipment from several subcontractors:

The Kongsberg Group delivers the decision support system to the SeaQ integrated bridge system.

The vessel is also equipped with Metizoft's Life Cycle Assessment system (LCA), which measures the vessel's environmental impact through each step of its life cycle, from raw material extraction to disposal. By analyzing all relevant Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), a complete assessment of the total environmental impact is made.

A highly specialized and customized work vessel delivered by Mare Safety provides safe, comfortable, and efficient transport of technicians and cargo between the CSOV and the wind turbines.

The CSOV is 85 x 19.5 m with cabins for up to 120 people, including 93 wind turbine technicians and a crew of up to 27 people.

The vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2026.