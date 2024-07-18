2024 July 18 10:13

Scottish Government to purchase seven new ferries

The Scottish Government has initiated the procurement process for seven new electric ferries to enhance the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network and support island communities, according to a press release.

This first stage will evaluate if interested shipyards meet the necessary financial and technical criteria.

The estimated cost for Phase 1 of the Small Vessels Replacement Programme (SVRP) is around £175 million, covering the seven new vessels, port improvements, and shore power upgrades. The invitation to tender is expected to be issued in September 2024, with the contract anticipated to be awarded by March 2025.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop emphasised the importance of this initiative: “The Scottish Government is absolutely committed to improving our ferry fleet to better meet the needs of island communities, so I’m very pleased to see the procurement process for seven new small vessels get underway today.”

Hyslop added that these ferries would serve seven existing routes and benefit two additional routes through the redeployment of current vessels, impacting around 30% of car and passenger carryings on the Clyde and Hebrides network.

The new ferries will be electric, contributing to reduced emissions and improved local air quality, advancing towards a lower carbon ferry network. “This procurement is a vital step forward in our plans to improve our ferry services and I look forward to following its progress closely over the coming months,” Hyslop said.