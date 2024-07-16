2024 July 16 12:42

GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new FLNG

GTT announces that it has received, during the second quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Unit (FLNG), on behalf of the ship-owner Cedar LNG, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks of this FLNG, which will have a total capacity of 180,000 m3, and will incorporate the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of this FLNG is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.