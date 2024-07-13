2024 July 13 10:06

MMMCZCS releases a technical, environmental, and techno-economic analysis of the impacts of vessels preparation and conversion

The Center provided its analysis on how to prepare tanker vessels for conversion to green fuel



Transitioning the world fleet to climate-friendly alternative fuels is essential for decarbonization of the shipping industry. However, vessels being built or ordered today will likely be operating for decades to come, and many alternative fuels are not yet available at scale.



Therefore, shipowners face a challenge in choosing which alternative fuel and technologies they should build their decarbonization strategies around, as well as how to most effectively time their investments in these solutions. For example, is it better to build a vessel that is ready to operate immediately on alternative fuels such as methanol or ammonia, or a vessel that can be converted to operation on these fuels at a later date - and, if the latter, how much should be invested in preparation for the alternative fuel at the newbuilding stage versus in later retrofitting?



To help address these challenges, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) has analyzed the technical, economic, and environmental impacts of preparing vessels for conversion to alternative fuels. Using insights from project partners, the project aimed to understand the technical requirements and cost of converting from fuel oil to methanol or ammonia and from liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ammonia.



This report outlines the project results related to converting tanker vessels to methanol or ammonia fuels. It follows an earlier report from the same project focused on container vessels.

The report is available on the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping website