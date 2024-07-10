2024 July 10 12:25

South African Maritime Safety Authority try to rescue a cargo ship that ran aground on Cape west coast

Maritime safety officials are in a race against time to stop a listing 124m-long cargo vessel running aground on the Cape west coast, according to TimesLIVE.

Salvage operations are under way to try to prevent the Panama-registered general cargo vessel MV Ultra Galaxy drifting towards shore near Brand se Baai, according to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).

The 18-member crew were rescued from a life raft on Tuesday and returned to shore, leaving the vessel unmanned in rough conditions.

“The vessel is drifting towards shore and the situation is being closely monitored,” said Samsa.

Two tugs were deployed to try to salvage the stricken vessel.

The ship was on its way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. There are concerns it may sink before salvors can tow it to safety. Samsa has warned of a potential pollution risk as the nature of the cargo remains unclear.

“With the crew safely rescued all efforts are fully focused on salvaging the vessel,” it said.