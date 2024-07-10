2024 July 10 10:41

Kelvin Hughes awarded second phase VTS Radar System contract by Port of Marseille Fos

Kelvin Hughes has been awarded the contract for the second phase of a radar system installation by the Port of Marseille Fos in Southern France, according to the company's release. The Enfield-based company supplied five SBS-700 radar systems earlier this year that were integrated with the port's Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS). The second phase has seen two more, identical models installed and commissioned at the port in July.



Kelvin Hughes' SBS-700 radar system is specifically designed to meet the requirements of a Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) system as defined in IALA recommendation V-128. Each X-band system supplied will feature a combination of the SBS 700-1, single transceiver, and the SBS 700-2, dual redundant transceiver. Incorporating an enhanced magnetron transmitter. The SBS-700 features a high dynamic range, a low-noise front end and a FET modulator.



The Port of Marseille is one of the largest and busiest ports along the Mediterranean coastline. It comprises two separate harbours with the Eastern harbour located in the city of Marseille and measuring 1,000 hectares. The Western harbour is twelve times larger and is situated in Fos, 70 km from the town. Marseille Fos is France's leading port and handles everything from hydrocarbons and bulk liquids (oil, gas and chemical products) to bulk solids (minerals and cereals), general cargo (containers and other packaging). It is also a major cruise ship terminal.



