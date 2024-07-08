2024 July 8 09:59

Maersk awarded “3PL Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year

Once again, Maersk has received a prestigious “3PL Company of the Year” recognition at the Multimodal event in Birmingham, the UK’s leading supply chain conference and logistics expo, according to the company's release.

This is one of the 2024 Modal Awards, voted for by the thousands of readers of the event’s newsletter, as well as exhibitors and visitors of the event itself and is therefore a valuable recognition for one of the key products from Maersk’s Logistics & Services portfolio.



The Multimodal Awards serve as a prestigious platform for acknowledging excellence and innovation within the logistics and transportation industry.

Maersk provides a range of integrated supply chain and logistics products designed to meet the needs of all types of businesses.