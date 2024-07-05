2024 July 5 17:13

Terntank adds fifth tanker to wind/methanol-ready fleet

Family-owned shipping company Terntank has decided to exercise the option to order the fifth next-generation oil and chemical tanker with wind-assisted propulsion and dual-fuel engine capable of operating on MGO, biofuels, and methanol, according to Offshore Energy.

In March 2024, Terntank revealed plans to expand its fleet with an order for 15,000 dwt vessel building on previous orders of three such dual-fuel tankers.

On July 5, the company announced it had exercised the option and ordered the additional vessel at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou).

At the same time, this will be Terntank’s eleventh vessel from the Chinese shipyard.

Designed by Kongsberg, these ships are part of the company’s “Setting Sail For The Future” series.

The ships feature four retractable sails and Terntank’s Hybrid Solution, which includes electric power systems, battery packs, and shore power connections.

The first ship in this series is under construction and will be delivered in March 2025, with the fifth expected in July 2027.