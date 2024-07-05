2024 July 5 16:57

Balearia adds LNG dual fuel fast ferry Magarita Salas to its fleet

Balearia has announced it has added the dual fuel LNG Magarita Salas fast ferry to its fleet, according to Bunkerspot.

As previously reported by Bunkerspot, the vessel, which was ordered in 2022, is the Spanish ferry company’s second such vessel after the Eleanor Roosevelt, which was delivered in 2021.

Built at the Armon shipyard in Gijón, northern Spain, the Magarita Salas, which represents an investment of €126 million, is more powerful and efficient than its sister ship. It features two LNG tanks with a range of about 400 miles sailing on gas, and a total range of 1,000 miles; and four dual fuel LNG engines, supplied by Wärtsilä, which allows it to reach a service speed of 35 knots (10% more power than the Eleanor Roosevelt.)

The Margarita Salas, which also features onshore power capability, will begin operating in the Balearic Islands in the coming days.