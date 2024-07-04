2024 July 4 17:22

Headway Technology to provide fuel supply systems for four methanol- fuelled bulkers

Headway Technology has signed a deal to provide its methanol fuel supply systems for four new dry bulk carriers, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm will supply the LFSS systems for four 89,000 DWT bulkers for Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping (Group) Co Ltd, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"Headway will provide a one-stop solution for the project, covering core modules such as bunkering and transfer systems, methanol fuel treatment units, nitrogen systems, and control and security systems," the company representative said.

The ships will be built by Wuhu Shipyard for delivery in 2025-26.

The company has also agreed to provide a methanol fuel supply system for Fratelli Cosulich's new 7,900 DWT methanol tanker. The tanker is due for delivery from Taizhou Fengye Shipyard in the fourth quarter of next year.