2024 July 4 16:03

TotalEnergies launches the new generation of its Pangea 4 supercomputer

TotalEnergies launched the new generation of its Pangea 4 supercomputer at the Jean Féger Scientific and Technical Center at Pau in southwest France, according to the company's release. Initially developed to support TotalEnergies’ exploration and production activities, the new version of Pangea is available for use across the company and is at the service of its energy transition.



Pangea 4 responds to the needs of TotalEnergies’ new activities, with:

windflow simulations for the design and siting of wind farms;

simulations of reservoir storage capacity in connection with our CCS (carbon capture and storage) projects;

methane emissions reduction calculations.

Where supercomputing meets energy efficiency

A hybrid solution consisting of a machine located onsite and cloud computing, Pangea 4’s 24/7 computing speed is twice that of the previous version. It is more compact and more energy efficient, using almost 90% less electricity, reducing our datacenters’ carbon footprint while maintaining peak performance for digital simulations.



