  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 4 14:25

    VLCCs might play spoilsport in the LR market

    Skyrocketing freight rates in the product tanker market, especially in the LR segment, are luring some charterers to use VLCCs for the CPP trade after tank cleaning. As most LRs carrying Middle Eastern diesel to Europe are passing through the Cape of Good Hope, the stretched voyages have not only increased the cost of transportation but also tightened tonnage supply, underpinning LR rates, according to Drewry's release.

    While LR rates are soaring due to tight supply, VLCC earnings are low amid subdued Chinese demand and production cuts by Middle Eastern producers. In June, the average TCE for LR1 plying on the AG-NW Europe route was about $55,000pd compared to the average TCE of $29,000pd for the VLCCs employed on the AG-China (TD3C) route. Higher charter rates in the LR market are inducing charterers to use VLCCs in the CPP trade. For instance, Trafigura - one of the major commodity traders - chartered a VLCC (Plata Glory) to transport diesel from the Arabian Gulf to Europe.

    Usually, crude tankers carry CPP from the Far East to Europe on their maiden voyage as the tanks of a new tanker are clean. However, a limited delivery schedule for crude tankers (five Suezmaxes and one VLCC) in 2H24 will give little respite to the compressed product tanker market.
     
    Once a crude tanker starts carrying dirty cargo such as crude and fuel oil, they cannot be employed directly in the CPP trade as their tanks are not clean enough to carry clean products. Although crude oil washing (COW) is done to clean out the tanks between voyages, it is inadequate to make tanks clean enough to carry clean products.
     
    The process of tank cleaning to make a crude tanker capable of carrying CPP is lengthy and expensive. According to Drewry estimates, the cost of tank cleaning for a VLCC, including fuel cost, chemical cost, staging cost, de-slopping charges, manpower cost, shipyard cost, off-hire cost, etc., will be roughly in the range of $1.1-1.3 million. Additionally, VLCC employment will have many operational limitations. For instance, many export/import ports are not capable to handle VLCCs. The CPP parcel size for VLCC (280k tonnes) will be significantly higher than the standard parcel size of LRs (55-80k), so tankage at many load and discharge ports might also be a constraint. Moreover, the possibility of cargo contamination cannot be completely ruled out.
     
    To assess the attractiveness of employing VLCCs in the CPP trade, Drewry considered a hypothetical case where a charterer takes a non-eco VLCC on a 1-year time charter and employs it in AG-NW Europe diesel trade after cleaning tanks. Drewry assumes all contractual obligations are in place, and there is no port limitation for VLLCs to load/discharge CPP.
     
    In such a case, as per Drewry's estimate, the freight cost of carrying 280,000 tonnes of diesel from the Arabian Gulf to Rotterdam via the Cape of Good Hope will be $25 per tonne as compared to the spot rate of $75 per tonne for LR carrying 65,000 tonnes of diesel on the same route. A massive $50 per tonne freight cost difference will not only recover the cost of tank cleaning in a single voyage, but it will also save huge shipping costs for the charterer. For oil traders owning crude tankers, the decision to move to VLCCs/Suezmaxes from crude to CPP trade after tank cleaning will be easier as it will minimise most of the risks related to employability, parcel size, cargo quality etc.
     
    Crude tanker employment might rise in the CPP trade as the gap in freight rates in the product and dirty tankers is wide enough to justify the switch. However, any influx of big crude tankers in the CPP trade will cool off the rates in the LR market as one VLCC will displace at least four LR1 tankers.

Другие новости по темам: VLCC, tankers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 4

16:03 TotalEnergies launches the new generation of its Pangea 4 supercomputer
15:57 United European Car Carriers chooses Titan for major liquefied biomethane deliveries
15:23 ADNOC Drilling awarded $733 mln contract for three newbuild island rigs
14:55 Winning International places an order for six ore carriers
14:25 VLCCs might play spoilsport in the LR market
13:54 Technip Energies, Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco and OPEN-C Foundation selected for French floating wind project PAREF
13:22 SolarDuck and RWE successfully install offshore floating solar pilot Merganser off Dutch coast
12:41 GTT receives an order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
12:21 DP World partners with Zhejiang Seaport Group to strengthen UAE-China trade
11:51 Ocean Power Technologies partners with Unique Group for autonomous vehicle services in the Middle East
11:24 Hanwha picks TMC for LNG carriers
10:58 All of Sweden’s core ports retain status in revised TEN-T Regulation

2024 July 3

18:00 Euronav NV announces name change from Euronav NV to CMB.TECH NV
17:18 DOF Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Maersk Supply Service
16:47 Vitol invests in future of LNG bunkering by securing three LNG bunkering vessels
16:25 CEVA Logistics and Bolloré Logistics to move forward under one unified brand—CEVA Logistics
15:50 MOL Group launches "Low Carbon and New Energies" organization within its Exploration and Production Division
15:24 TotalEnergies to partner with SLB for a more sustainable energy
14:41 Cargotec updates its reporting structure due to the demerger, effective from 30 June 2024
14:24 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
13:41 HHLA opens hydrogen test field in the Port of Hamburg
13:06 LR signs MoU with H2Terminals and partners on UK green hydrogen
12:43 SFL orders LNG-powered containerships in China
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement will ensure optimal Exhaust Gas Cleaning System efficiency for two Nautica vessels
11:50 HMM starts to demonstrate OCCS for vessles
11:20 Wartsila ammonia fuel supply and cargo handling systems selected for two more EXMAR vessels at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards
10:45 Purus and Bluewater form an alliance fo Clean Energy FSO Solutions
10:08 ACCIONA, Jan de Nul and Grupo Bertolín awarded Valencia Port expansion works
09:41 Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc speaks to ‘massive impact’ of the Red Sea situation on global supply chains

2024 July 2

18:04 Shipping ‘tonne-miles’ leap most since 2010 after Red Sea attacks
17:21 Shell to temporarily pause on-site construction of European biofuels facility
17:01 Maritime Partners acquires e1 Marine
16:46 S. Korea to invest US$1.44 billion for smart, clean energy projects for ships
15:54 RINA grants AiP to SDARI as the ship designer for an innovative Aframax tanker
15:33 ClassNK issues approval in principle for hydrogen-fueled engine compatible oil tanker
14:57 Consort Bunkers, ClassNK, Yanmar, and Taiko accelerate towards Alternative Fuel Bunkering with new MOU
14:41 Baltic Shipyard starts building the 22770 series multipurpose nuclear service vessel
13:52 Wilson confirms eight more vessels and extends newbuilding programme to 14 vessels
13:13 Samskip and Matrans announced the launch of a new terminal and future hub in Rotterdam
12:47 Technomar Shipping receives RINA Cyber Security Certificate
12:23 Chinese ports container volume rises 10 % in first five months 2024
11:58 MOL signs Japan's 1st sustainability-linked lease agreement
11:38 Global schedule reliability increases to highest YTD level
10:42 Stena Line lays the keel for Stena Futura – the first of its NewMax ships
10:09 Daphne Technology's innovative SlipPure system receives Lloyd's Register approval in principle for its Plasma-Catalytic technology
09:46 Yara Clean Ammonia, Scatec, ECHEM and MOPCO sign Heads of Terms for renewable ammonia offtake agreement in Egypt

2024 July 1

18:02 Soiltech signs contract with Petrogas
17:26 Daphne Technology’s SlipPure achieves Lloyd’s Register Approval in Principle for innovative Plasma-Catalysis System with Proven Performance Results
16:38 Trafigura completes first ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia
16:20 Hapag-Lloyd's Terminal and Infrastructure division to adopt a new brand name
15:46 Jan De Nul Group deploys its cable-laying vessel to install about 90km of subsea cable in Taiwan
15:20 Kongsberg Maritime introduces first underwater mountable thruster with permanent magnet motor
14:42 HD Hyundai, Hanwha, Samsung face intensifying disputes with shipyard workers
14:13 China starts regular sea ice forecasts for Northeast Passage off Russian coast
13:46 ADNOC expands LNG carrier fleet with up to $2.5 bln strategic investment
13:20 MPS lifts standards of safety and efficiency at Tema Port with cutting-edge simulator
12:43 Arctic HFO ban comes into force
11:32 China completes its largest LNG storage base
11:21 SITC holds naming & delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC MINHE”
10:48 Sohar Port and Freezone launchrs Sohar Emergency Response Organization

2024 June 30

16:53 Tallink Grupp’s upgraded vessel Baltic Queen sees energy efficiency increased and emissions cut by 13%
15:43 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contract with leading industrial equipment manufacturer
14:31 LR: Gas carrier owners capture carbon opportunities
13:48 DEME expands green hydrogen portfolio with HYPORT production facility in Egypt
11:55 Planting of the maypole heralds next phase for De Lediaan in Diegem, Belgium
10:12 Sea-Intelligence: US inventories data gave no warning of rate spike
09:55 Liberty Lines commissions its hybrid fast ferry Vittorio Morace

2024 June 29

16:44 ClassNK grants its first software security certifications for Solverminds' ship management solutions
15:33 European Commission approves EIT"s KIC launch in 2025
15:29 Mammoet implements Project Elevate