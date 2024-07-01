2024 July 1 13:20

MPS lifts standards of safety and efficiency at Tema Port with cutting-edge simulator

Meridian Port Services (MPS) – a joint venture between Ghana Ports and Harbours, Africa Global Logistics and APM Terminals – has inaugurated a state-of-the-art equipment simulation facility at Tema Port, according to APM Terminals's release.

This initiative, the first of its kind in Ghana, aims to significantly enhance productivity and safety in cargo handling operations by providing comprehensive, realistic training for operators and ultimately adding value to Tema Port Stakeholders. The simulator is among the most advanced globally and marks a significant milestone in MPS's quest to establish itself as the “Hub of the Gulf of Guinea.”

The sophisticated equipment simulator addresses critical aspects of crane operations, focusing on safety and efficiency. Custom-built to mirror the specific crane models and terminal environment of MPS's Terminal 3 in Tema, the simulator suite includes ship-to-shore (STS) cranes for wharf operations, electric rubber tyre gantry (eRTG) cranes for container yard operations, and reach stackers. Each module is meticulously designed to emulate the actual equipment and conditions at Tema.



Leveraging the latest technologies, the simulator creates an “almost-real” training environment using advanced physics and visual modelling. Trainees can experience a variety of weather conditions, equipment failures, malfunctions, and obstacles. A high-fidelity audio system provides stereoscopic surround sound effects, including motor noises, collisions, alarms, radio communications, wind, and environmental sounds. Additionally, the simulator features a high-fidelity motion platform, replicating the physical sensations experienced by crane operators.



