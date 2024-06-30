2024 June 30 11:55

Planting of the maypole heralds next phase for De Lediaan in Diegem, Belgium

The new 'De Lediaan' neighbourhood will be Diegem's green lung, offering sustainable and peaceful living

In November 2023, work began to redevelop the old Desmedt site in Diegem (Belgium) from a former landfill and quarry to a green eco-neighbourhood. Eight months later, developers PSR-Urbicoon are celebrating the first milestone symbolically by planting a maypole on the construction site, Jan De Nul says.



Jan De Nul Group has been focusing on project development through its subsidiary Partner in Sustainable Reconversion (PSR) since 1999. One of those projects, is De Lediaan in Diegem, Belgium. Lediaan sandstone was quarried at the old Desmedt site until 1960. Afterwards, the site was used as a dump for construction debris and became neglected. Project developers PSR-Urbicoon are providing a thorough clean-up and ecological redevelopment. The new 'De Lediaan' neighbourhood will be Diegem's green lung, offering sustainable and peaceful living. De Lediaan will be the place to play and live with 168 near-energy-neutral homes and a large public park of over 1.8 hectares as a central meeting place.



Jean-Pierre De Groef, mayor of Machelen: "I am delighted that the first step has been taken in the realization of this site. This project will significantly enrich the downtown area of Diegem, where a former quarry and landfill will be transformed into a green space within a public park spanning no less than 1.8 hectares.