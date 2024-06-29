2024 June 29 15:29

Mammoet implements Project Elevate

Program to enhance agility, efficiency and effectiveness of world’s largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company



Mammoet retains its position as the best-in-class engineered heavy lifting and transport company on a global stage, helping the world to grow safely and efficiently towards a sustainable future. With current market developments, Mammoet will play a key role in the future of energy and infrastructure. However, the dynamic nature of these markets means that faster decision making is needed to deliver a world-leading service. Therefore, to maintain its leading position in the market both today and tomorrow, Mammoet is implementing Project Elevate, the Company said in its news release.



Project Elevate helps Mammoet to deploy its equipment and expertise where it can best add value for its clients. It achieves this by operating smarter - becoming more agile, more efficient and more effective, with faster decision making. Project Elevate will achieve greater focus on customer needs for all types of work, through the formation of two business units responsible for large projects and crane rental, respectively.



The new projects business unit will operate under the leadership of Jan Kleijn, currently COO of Mammoet, overseeing global project work to ensure consistent worldclass deliverability. The crane rental services business unit will be led by Wouter van Noort, currently Regional Director Europe for Mammoet. The involvement of these senior figures will ensure continuity of service for Mammoet’s valued customers, regardless of sector, scope or location. At the same time, shortening communication lines between business units will allow Mammoet to respond more quickly to the needs of its customers.



Alongside Project Elevate, Mammoet is actively strengthening key areas of the business, across its commercial, engineering, procurement and sustainability departments. It continues to invest in market-defining innovations, including zero emission equipment, risk-reducing test solutions, and the world’s largest and strongest land-based crane; the SK6000. With the world’s largest concentration of engineered heavy lifting expertise and equipment, Mammoet is poised to play a key role in the global energy transition. Project Elevate will support and enable this work, allowing Mammoet’s skilled colleagues to shape a Smarter, Safer, and Stronger future.



Mammoet helps clients with Smarter, Safer and Stronger solutions to any heavy lifting or transport challenge. Mammoet has a unique global network and an unparalleled fleet of equipment.