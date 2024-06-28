2024 June 28 11:30

Port of Los Angeles solicits proposals to develop and operate cruise terminals

The Port of Los Angeles has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the construction and operation of a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal, and redevelopment and operation of the existing World Cruise Center. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.



Each cruise ship calling at the Port of Los Angeles generates more than $1 million in local economic activity. The last two years, more than 200 cruise ships called in L.A. Over the next five years, additional growth in cruise passengers and local economic impact is expected with larger ships of 4,000+ passenger capacity continually calling at the Port.



The proposed new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal site – a cornerstone project in the recently approved San Pedro Waterfront Connectivity Plan – is located at 3011 Dave Arian Way in San Pedro and includes Berths 46 to 50.



The site consists of 13 acres of backland, two existing wharves, and 20 acres of associated potential off-site parking with an estimated 2,300 spaces. For this new proposed terminal, the Port is seeking a flexible design to accommodate a variety of additional non-cruise revenue-producing uses in the off-season, such as filming, conferences and events.



The existing World Cruise Center to be redeveloped is located at 100 Swinford Street in San Pedro. The terminal site consists of 22 acres, including parking, two cruise berths (Berths 90-93), two terminal buildings and a baggage handling structure.



“Over the past 20 years, our Port has invested over $1 billion in enhancing, operating and programming LA Waterfront infrastructure,” said Mike Galvin, the Port’s Director of Waterfront and Commercial Real Estate Development. “These two proposed cruise terminal projects represent the next stage of that investment, and the continued transformation of the waterfront into a dynamic and multi-use visitor destination.”



Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Port, the LA Waterfront consists of more than 400 acres and eight miles of prime waterfront property, connecting visitors and local harbor communities to the waterfront with active and vibrant recreational and commercial attractions.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 24 consecutive years. In 2023, the Port generated $292 billion in trade and handled a total of 8.6 million container units, sustaining its top rank among U.S. ports.