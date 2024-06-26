2024 June 26 18:00

Maersk opens its first low GHG emissions warehouse in Denmark

Less than two years ago, Maersk started construction works for its first low greenhouse gas emission warehouse in Denmark, located in Taulov Dry Port in Fredericia. On 24th June 2024, the facility was officially launched, brining together customers, local authorities and partners for a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony and the tour of the new site, according to the company's release.

This facility is Maersk’s first low-emission warehouse and sets new international standards for the development of low-emission warehouses and logistics facilities, in line with the company’s ambition to achieve net-zero CO2 emission by 2040 throughout its operations. It will also play a key role in Maersk’s logistics footprint in the Nordics, significantly improving the handling of cargoes that arrive to the region by Road, sea and Air.



The project is a joint enterprise between Maersk and Taulov Dry Port, owner of the land. The warehouse was built according to BREEAM Excellent standards with zero direct emissions from operations.



The new facility complies with high environmental standards. All indoor and outdoor equipment in the warehouse is electrified, with solar panels installed on the entire roof and excess renewable energy produced being fed to the grid. Battery driven trucks will be used for all shunting operations and hydrogen stations are planned within 150 metres from site.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.