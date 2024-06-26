2024 June 26 15:46

Crowley christens the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. at the Port of San Diego

Joined by diverse partners and industry supporters, Crowley christened the eWolf, America’s first all-electric ship assist harbor tugboat, according to the company's release. Operating with zero emissions and other sustainable technology, the tugboat delivers the high-power capability, safety and efficiency.

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Ala., the 82-foot vessel delivers 70 tons of bollard pull – stronger than its conventional predecessor. The eTug also features a fully integrated electrical package for battery energy storage by ABB with advanced technology for mariner safety. eWolf is supported by a new microgrid shoreside charging station that enables the tug to operate at full performance daily on electricity.

Crowley was joined at the vessel christening by project partners including the Port of San Diego, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Maritime Administration. The collaborative effort among federal, state and local partners to decarbonize the port furthers the shared goal of improving air quality for San Diego.



