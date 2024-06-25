2024 June 25 14:22

HD Hyundai gets global ship cyber security certifications

South Korea's HD Hyundai Co. announced on Tuesday that it obtained Approval In Principle (AiP) for its ship cyber security technology from the world's six major classification societies, a first in Korea, according to KED Global.

Recently, HD Hyundai received basic certification for cyber resilience technology for liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) from Lloyd's Register (LR) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), completing certification from all six global classification societies.

Previously, HD Hyundai had acquired basic certification for the same technology from four classification societies: the Korean Register (KR) in May of last year, Bureau Veritas of France (BV), Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Ship cyber resilience is a technology designed to protect ships from cyber threats and minimize the damage caused by information security incidents. It is essential for defending against security attacks such as hacking and ransomware on increasingly digitalized ships.

The International Association of Classification Societies will mandate the inclusion of cyber resilience technology in all shipbuilding contracts signed after July this year.

Since last year, HD Hyundai has been leading cyber security technology by collaborating on joint development projects with global classification societies to design a cyber resilience network and launching the ship cyber security solution brand "Hi-Secure" through HD Hyundai Marine Solution.