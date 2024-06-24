2024 June 24 17:10

New eco-friendly bulk carrier delivered to GOGL

Norway-based dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has taken delivery of a newbuild environmentally-friendly bulk carrier from China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), according to Offshore Energy.

The naming and delivery ceremony for the 85,000 dwt bulk carrier Golden Wave was held on June 18, 2024. According to the shipbuilder, the ship was delivered 30 days ahead of the annual plans and 135 days ahead of the contract period.

The Golden Wave belongs to a new generation of Panamax green and eco-friendly bulk carriers that meets the latest regulatory requirements and various pollutant gas emission standards, DSIC said.

In 2023, the Chinese shipbuilder delivered the first two out of ten ECO-type dual-fuel ready 85,000 dwt bulkers, Golden Star and Golden Lion, to Golden Ocean. By the end of 2024, the shipping company anticipates receiving all ten ECO-type dual-fuel ready Kamsarmax newbuildings that will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion systems.



Last year, DSIC also built an 84,700-ton eco-friendly bulk carrier Golden John for GOGL. The ship is equipped with green, energy-saving devices to meet the goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

At the same time, it complies with the ICE CLASS IC (IB HULL) standard for ships in ice regions. Golden John is classed by the American classification society ABS and will sail under the Marshall flag.