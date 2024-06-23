2024 June 23 09:37

MSC signs shore power deal in Hamburg

Container line MSC has signed a deal to make use of shore power facilities in Hamburg.



The firm has signed a deal with the Hamburg Port Authority for its cargo ships to use shore power at the Hamburg Container Terminal, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week, Ship & Bunker reports.



The facility at the container terminal has three connection points, and 100% of the power supplied there comes from renewable sources.



"After we signed a joint letter of intent with MSC Cruises on the use of shore power in the port of Hamburg last June, I am pleased that MSC now wants to contribute to making shipping and port operations more ecological with the use of shore power for container ships in the port of Hamburg," Friedrich Stuhrmann, chief commercial officer at the Hamburg Port Authority, said in the statement.



Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing their direct emissions.