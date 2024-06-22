2024 June 22 15:47

MSC launches new Dahlia service for Asia to Mexico trade

MSC says it is launching a new shuttle service, Dahlia, to provide extra capacity for Asia to Mexico West Coast cargoes. This new service will provide customers with a premium loop rotation serving South China to Mexico trade as well as additional network coverage and frequency between Asia and Mexico. Dahlia joins our existing Andes, Aztec, Inca, Mexicas and Santana services to create a unique and unrivalled premium network connecting South America and Asia.



The addition of Dahlia on MSC' Asia to Mexico trade will see modification of the shipping company's existing Mexicas service with an additional call at Tianjin Xingang to ensure operational synergies.



The Dahlia’s full rotation is:



Shekou – Xiamen – Shanghai – Busan – Manzanillo – Lazaro Cardenas



The first sailing will with the MSC FLORIANA VI voyage number 431A on 03 August 2024 from Shekou.



In order to optimize MSC' services, Mexicas’ new full rotation will be modified to:



Tianjin Xingang – Qingdao – Ningbo – Busan – Manzanillo – Lazaro Cardenas



The first sailing will be with the MSC INES voyage number QM431A on 03 August 2024 from Tianjin Xingang.