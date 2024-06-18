2024 June 18 17:28

Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology

Unifeeder and MPCC will jointly invest in efficiency-enhancing retrofits with advanced EET solutions

Unifeeder A/S and MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) on June 18 announced a new strategic collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology (EET). The partnership will see the parties unite to increase decarbonization and efficiency in maritime transport, driving forward Unifeeder’s own target to cut its emissions by 47% by 2030 and support customers to accelerate their Scope 3 reductions, Unifeeder and DP World said in a joint press release.



Under the agreement, Unifeeder and MPCC will jointly invest in efficiency-enhancing retrofits with advanced EET solutions. The investments will be shared between the charterer, Unifeeder, and MPCC. Subsequent cost savings resulting from these energy efficiency enhancements will also be shared between the two parties, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship, lowering fuel costs for the charterer and increasing the value of the asset for the owner.



A key aspect of this collaboration is the involvement of a trusted independent third party, Vessel Performance Solutions ApS(VPS), which will monitor on all the installation of technical solutions to and measure the efficiency savings from the installed EET using real time data.



Unifeeder and MPCC’s joint investments will focus on several solutions including the installation of variable frequency drives to adjust the outputs of high consumption parts to suit the specific need at the specific moment and a filtration system to purify lubeoil. All together, these are expected to cut emissions by over 10%.



This new initiative joins several other Unifeeder sustainability schemes, which focus on increasing fuel efficiency, optimizing vessel operations and replacing older vessels with methanol-powered ships that are due to enter operation by 2026. Unifeeder is also making a series of different efficiency-enhancing modifications and technologies in its chartered fleet of ships, including silicone coating, optimization of power consumers and increased use of biofuels.



Unifeeder is part of DP World’s Marine Services Division and plays a key role in advancing DP World’s 'Our World, Our Future' sustainability strategy. Broader division-wide initiatives, of which Unifeeder plays a decisive part, include the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA) which is led in partnership with APM Terminals and is an industry-wide strategic coalition to accelerate the journey to zero emissions for container handling equipment (CHE) on ports.



About Unifeeder Group

Unifeeder Group is a dynamic logistics company, covering Europe, Africa, Asia & Latin America. We operate around 100 vessels and make the way for +5,5 Mio. containers every year. Our journey in delivering innovative transport solutions started in 1977 with the foundation of Unifeeder in Aarhus, Denmark. Since then, Unifeeder has grown from the best-connected Feeder & Shortsea network in Europe to being an international logistics company, providing efficient and sustainable logistic services throughout large parts of the World. Today we are Unifeeder Group, a company with more than 1,100 skilled colleagues worldwide. Unifeeder simplifies the complex tasks of choosing and managing supply chains by providing efficient and sustainable transport solutions. Since 2018, the Unifeeder Group is owned by DP World, a leading global end to end supply chains solutions provider. With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,000 employees, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future. Within DP World, the Unifeeder Group forms part of the business pillar; DP World Marine Services



About MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway.