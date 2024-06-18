2024 June 18 10:47

LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect

The Q-Connect system is designed to integrate with a range of mooring and cabling technologies to support offshore floating wind systems

Innovative offshore engineering consultants Quoceant Ltd. have received an IECRE Feasibility Statement from Lloyd’s Register, a recognised renewable energy certification body (RECB), for their modular, quick connection system, Q-Connect. This statement was issued following a robust assessment of the Q-Connect system through the Technology Qualification process in accordance with IEC TS 62600-4 and IECRE OD 310-4.



The Q-Connect system is designed to integrate with a range of mooring and cabling technologies to support offshore floating wind systems, wave and tidal energy systems, floating substations and other harsh environment floating offshore applications. The technology provides a ‘hands free’, fast, remote connection and disconnection operation for both moorings and electrical systems either simultaneously or individually, without the intervention of personnel or taut lines on deck. This increases safety during harsh marine operations.



Q-Connect’s rapid connection and disconnection also offers benefits of reducing costs of hook-up operations by reducing time offshore and time waiting in harbour for suitable weather windows. Q-Connect further eases maintenance and replacement of cables and mooring lines and, where desired, facilitates a tow to harbour maintenance strategy.



Development of the Q-Connect has been undertaken with funding support from Wave Energy Scotland. This has included completion of a multiyear three stage support programme through their Quick Connection Systems development programme, and support to progress certification.