2024 June 17 13:17

Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel

On Friday 14th of June 2024, a collision occurred between Vox Maxima and a bunker vessel, the Marin Honour, which was moored alongside a container vessel berthed at the Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore.



Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have informed us that both vessels are currently anchored safely, are in stable condition, with some damage above the waterline. There are no personal injuries reported. Oil from the damaged cargo tank on board the Marin Honour has spilled into the water. The affected cargo tank has been isolated and the spill contained. Clean-up operations for the oil spill resulting from the collision are ongoing.



"We are cooperating with the investigations by the authorities. As long as investigations are ongoing, we can’t provide any further substantive information in the interests of the investigations," Van Oord said.