2024 June 17 10:28

Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner

The aim is to have at least two DFDS ammonia-fuelled vessels in operation on the Corridor from 2030

By 2030, two ammonia-fuelled ro-ro vessels of DFDS are expected to operate on the routes between Sweden and Belgium. Potentially it is the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor for freight vessels. North Sea Port is part of this shipping route. Port of Gothenburg, North Sea Port and DFDS welcome Port of Antwerp-Bruges to the Green Shipping Corridor. Together, the ports are strengthening their green ambitions by stepping up their efforts in electrification and ammonia bunkering, North Sea Port said in a press release.



From northern to southern Europe

2,500 kilometres. That is the distance from the northernmost to the southernmost point of the Green Shipping Corridor between Sweden and Belgium. The corridor potentially connects 11 European countries through sea, land, and rail routes from Norway in Northern Europe to Spain in the South. In this corridor, the ports of Gothenburg, North Sea Port and Antwerp-Bruges work as transportation hubs as well as important origin and destination zones of industrial activity. It is on this transport corridor that the ports want to achieve near zero-emission-free transport.



E-trucks, rail transport and onshore power supply

The aim is to have at least two DFDS ammonia-fuelled vessels in operation on the Corridor from 2030, a part of DFDS’s ambition to have six low- and near-zero-emission vessels in operation by 2030.



Jacob Andersen, Vice President, North Sea, DFDS: “This is a testament to our ambitions and commitment to play an active role in the green transition. We expect this to be the world's first green corridor for Ro-Ro cargo vessels running on near-zero emission ammonia fuel. This transition will not be possible without collaboration. We are working together with more than 50 partners to realise this project which will contribute to a more sustainable future for European shipping, and the ports are a key part of this.”



The ammonia-vessels will be complemented by electric trucks and rail transport on land, as well as onshore power supply for the vessels. Therefore, efforts are being intensified by the ports to facilitate electric terminal operations and enable safe ammonia bunkering. Furthermore, the partners are planning to start producing significant amounts of renewable electricity.



Working together

The three original partners signed an MoU in 2022 to work together to decarbonise the shipping corridor between Sweden and Belgium and to create a scalable solution. The addition of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges to this coalition strengthens this commitment.



North Sea Port is a West European port that extends for more than 60 kilometers, 9.100 hectares, and across two countries: Belgium and the Netherlands. Because of its location at the North Sea, the port is directly accessible by sea-going vessels, benefitting global trade. Its central location in Europe makes North Sea Port a logistics hub through which goods flow smoothly to all corners of Europe. North Sea Port is also part of the North Sea-Rhine-Mediterranean and North Sea-Baltic transport corridors, which ensure that goods can be delivered quickly and efficiently by rail, road, and/or inland shipping to their final destination.