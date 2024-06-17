  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 17 10:28

    Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner

    The aim is to have at least two DFDS ammonia-fuelled vessels in operation on the Corridor from 2030

    By 2030, two ammonia-fuelled ro-ro vessels of DFDS are expected to operate on the routes between Sweden and Belgium. Potentially it is the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor for freight vessels. North Sea Port is part of this shipping route. Port of Gothenburg, North Sea Port and DFDS welcome Port of Antwerp-Bruges to the Green Shipping Corridor. Together, the ports are strengthening their green ambitions by stepping up their efforts in electrification and ammonia bunkering, North Sea Port said in a press release.

    From northern to southern Europe
    2,500 kilometres. That is the distance from the northernmost to the southernmost point of the Green Shipping Corridor between Sweden and Belgium. The corridor potentially connects 11 European countries through sea, land, and rail routes from Norway in Northern Europe to Spain in the South. In this corridor, the ports of Gothenburg, North Sea Port and Antwerp-Bruges work as transportation hubs as well as important origin and destination zones of industrial activity. It is on this transport corridor that the ports want to achieve near zero-emission-free transport.

    E-trucks, rail transport and onshore power supply
    The aim is to have at least two DFDS ammonia-fuelled vessels in operation on the Corridor from 2030, a part of DFDS’s ambition to have six low- and near-zero-emission vessels in operation by 2030.

    Jacob Andersen, Vice President, North Sea, DFDS: “This is a testament to our ambitions and commitment to play an active role in the green transition. We expect this to be the world's first green corridor for Ro-Ro cargo vessels running on near-zero emission ammonia fuel. This transition will not be possible without collaboration. We are working together with more than 50 partners to realise this project which will contribute to a more sustainable future for European shipping, and the ports are a key part of this.”

    The ammonia-vessels will be complemented by electric trucks and rail transport on land, as well as onshore power supply for the vessels. Therefore, efforts are being intensified by the ports to facilitate electric terminal operations and enable safe ammonia bunkering. Furthermore, the partners are planning to start producing significant amounts of renewable electricity.

    Working together
    The three original partners signed an MoU in 2022 to work together to decarbonise the shipping corridor between Sweden and Belgium and to create a scalable solution. The addition of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges to this coalition strengthens this commitment.

    North Sea Port is a West European port that extends for more than 60 kilometers, 9.100 hectares, and across two countries: Belgium and the Netherlands. Because of its location at the North Sea, the port is directly accessible by sea-going vessels, benefitting global trade. Its central location in Europe makes North Sea Port a logistics hub through which goods flow smoothly to all corners of Europe. North Sea Port is also part of the North Sea-Rhine-Mediterranean and North Sea-Baltic transport corridors, which ensure that goods can be delivered quickly and efficiently by rail, road, and/or inland shipping to their final destination.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 17

16:37 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations advance to next phase
16:23 Greek shipowners start investing in large new ships to transport ammonia
15:42 BV awards AiP to Antwerp-based Seafar for its remote vessel operation technology
14:31 USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks
14:29 Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems
13:17 Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel
12:04 Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics form JV Partnership to decomission OpenHydro tidal turbine in Scotland
11:52 ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”
11:07 Allision of dredger Vox Maxima was caused by a sudden loss in engine and steering control, MPA investigation showed
10:28 Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner
09:23 APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers
09:11 Georgia Ports Authority sees 22% container growth

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue
14:27 Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation
14:07 Mammoet awarded construction upgrade of Hawaii dry dock
13:54 CMA CGM announces update on its IEX 2 service
12:31 Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel
10:26 Solstad announces contract extension for its CSV duo by Subsea 7

2024 June 15

14:15 VARD hosts a christening ceremony for third VARD 8 02 design stern trawler
12:03 TECO 2030, BLOM Maritime and Samskip receive ENOVA grant to retrofit Samskip LNG Vessel with fuel cells and hydrogen fuel
10:06 The 3rd of 12 plug-in hybrid vessel joins Swedish shortsea operator's fleet
09:51 S&P Global: Guangdong province's market-based power subsidy supports gas demand growth

2024 June 14

18:09 Strategic R&D alliance formed to standardize materials for LH2 carriers
17:44 BSEE conducts first offshore wind turbine inspection
17:23 Aker Artic completes ice-going SOV concept for offshore wind farms
17:19 Orsted completes construction of combined wind and solar project in Texas
16:57 MPA: Oil spill clean-up in progress at Pasir Panjang Terminal
15:37 ADNOC awards $5.5 billion of contracts for Ruwais LNG plant
15:11 Allseas awarded Troll extension pipeline
14:26 Havila Shipping inks deals for its three PSVs with Equinor
14:03 LR partners with COFCO International on fleet emissions reduction programme
13:18 Bulk carriers second-hand market overperforms
12:53 CMA CGM announces PSS from Spain (Med) to West Coast South America, Central America & the Caribbean
12:00 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with India's HPL
11:46 ABS releases new notation that enables vessel operators to carry an additional tier of containers
11:33 Holland Shipyards announces successful convertion of an inland vessel into dredger
11:17 DNV joins technical cooperation programme for medical devices (TCP III)
10:42 TES and “K” LINE partner for sustainable maritime shipping solutions
10:11 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for Middle East Gulf & Pakistan-West Africa trade
09:48 MOL and INDU establish JV with for self-operated warehouses in JAFZA Dubai

2024 June 13

18:07 Jan De Nul and partners start AquaForest project for construction of mangrove island in Ecuador
17:31 UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target
17:23 MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore
16:40 KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC
16:13 Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs
15:52 First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed
15:07 French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project
14:51 Damen unveils fully electric FCS 3210
14:38 KR, Hanwha Ocean, Amogy and HanwhaAerospace team up for application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cellsystems to ships
13:44 Seabourn's expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sails into Australia for the first time
13:26 BIMCO: Newbuilding prices climb 3% to highest level in 16 years
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 24, 2024
12:23 KR grants AiP for 150K ULAC and signs MoU with SHI for development of ammonia-fueled container ships
10:49 DNV leads global joint industry project to set standards for crucial CO2 flow meter traceability and accuracy in CCUS
10:18 Avantis and T.J. Giavridis join forces to enhance support for Greek shipowners
09:36 Berg secures Louis Dreyfus Armateurs propulsion package for wind-assisted Airbus Ro-Ro vessels

2024 June 12

16:47 Solstad bags multiple contract awards in Brazil
13:18 Panama Canal announces new increase in draft and daily transit
11:37 Port of Salalah expansion on track to further reduce port stay by year end
11:06 DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards
09:53 Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

2024 June 11

18:17 WSC releases containers lost at sea report
17:41 SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO
17:24 Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler
16:34 Bollinger Shipyards hosts christening ceremony for USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7)
16:15 Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets
16:11 Cargotec' Hiab launches mobile app MyHiab for operators
15:44 VARD launches a 171-meter cable layer for Prysmian